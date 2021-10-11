Tilly Ramsay's sisters and dad Gordon have the best reaction to Strictly star's jive The 19-year-old and dancer Nikita performed a Jive

Tilly Ramsay has some incredible cheerleaders supporting her every move on Strictly – her sisters Megan and Holly and her dad Gordon.

The star impressed judges on Saturday with her and Nikita Kuzmin's Jive to Nicest Kids in Town by James Marsden, from Hairspray, scoring 27 out of 40 points, and ahead of their performance, the 19-year-old teased fans about their dance.

"Getting ready for movie week!! This dance is so much fun I cannot wait for you guys to see it. Also had to get @nikita__kuzmin some matching slippers so he wouldn't steal mine @bbcstrictly," she wrote alongside a snap of them on stage wearing UGGs.

Tilly's sisters, Megan, 23, and Holly, 21, were quick to comment, with Megan writing: "So excited to see," whilst Holly simply declared: "Love love love."

Tilly and Nikita posing in their matching UGGs

The duo's comments were a hit with Tilly's followers, but not as much as Gordon's verdict on his daughter and Nikita's week three dance.

On Sunday, following the airing of the results show, the teenager revealed her excitement at being put through to the next week by the public.

Gordon has openly shared his pride at his daughter's Strictly achievements

"I absolutely loved dancing the Jive to Hairspray this week!! It was so much fun and even though the performance may not have gone perfectly I am learning more and more every day and continuing to push myself!!" she wrote, adding: "So thankful for everyone who voted us through to next week, super excited to start learning the Paso Doble with @nikita__kuzmin Let's do this @bbcstrictly."

Gordon quickly said of his daughter's performance: "Great dance, learning and pushing yourself each and every week is key, @tillyramsay @nikita__kuzmin @bbcstrictly, Paso Doble let's go."

Last week, Tilly was cheered on by one of her best friends, Romeo Beckham. Victoria and David's son is currently living in Miami, where he is a footballer for Fort Lauderdale CF, but as she shared a 42-second clip of her performance he proudly commented: "Go on Tilly!"