The Repair Shop has been on our screens for a few years now, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the experts on the show have built up strong friendships. Two stars of the BBC programme, in particular Will Kirk and Dominic Chinea, have developed a close bond and often feature on each other's social media - and they even take on new ventures away from the show!

Posting on Instagram over the weekend, Will, who is a pro when it comes to woodwork restoration, shared some snaps with his followers from his time visiting Dominic and taking part in some beekeeping.

Will captioned the post: "A Sunday well spent checking out Dom's hive collecting wax and honey. You can see how we got on over at his YouTube channel. Thanks again for the [honey] @dominicchinea."

Dominic was equally grateful to his pal, writing in a comment: "Great to have you over!! Thanks for teaching me about furniture polish!"

The pair could be seen getting stuck into the activity on Dominic's YouTube channel as Dom, who specialises in restoring old vehicles such as classic cars, told audiences: "I had a call last night from my good mate Will from The Repair Shop and he was like, 'I need to get some bees wax to make some polish, can I have some, have you got any?' Because he knows I have bees. But I wasn't going to let him get it that easy!"

Will and Dominic got together for some beekeeping at the weekend!

Dom then quipped: "Will is already late, he said he'd be here at 11 but he's not!" - before Will then arrived and the two got suited up ready to find some honey and wax in the hive. Fans were loving the video of the two, as one commented: "Thank you Dom, tell Will to stay calm and relaxed and it is unlikely that he will get stung. I love your hive story, and good luck with the verroa treatment. Lovely video."

Another said: "Loved that Dom and Will. Bees is on my wish list along with a workshop hopefully I'll get there one day, in the meantime thanks for the inspiration."

It's not the first time the duo have got together outside the workshop. Earlier this year, Will shared a number of photos of the two enjoying a weekend break from filming for the BBC show at the seaside in Bognor Regis.

