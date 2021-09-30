Viewers break down in tears over The Repair Shop's emotional new episode – details The BBC show is back!

The Repair Shop is back for a new series and, perhaps unsurprisingly, there are some emotional stories that come with it. A fresh episode aired on Wednesday evening on BBC One and some viewers have admitted they were left "in bits" while watching.

The episode saw 36-year-old Olympic gold medallist Jess Hiles arrive at the shop with two beloved toy dolls in need of repair. Experts Amanda Middleditch, Julie Tatchell and Dominic Chinea were then tasked to work their magic on restore them back to their original glory.

WATCH: Viewers in tears over The Repair Shop fix

It was the transformation, and the heartwarming story behind the dolls, that made many viewers at home emotional. Taking to social media, one person summed it up by tweeting: "Such a great #RepairShop last night! I was in bits with the dolls and the toy box."

Another said: "Last night's #repairshop, the two dolls," followed by a string of crying-face emojis. Meanwhile, a fourth was left 'in bits' and tweeted: "God I'm in bits here. Beautiful #therepairshop," as a fifth agreed, adding: "I have so much respect for the knowledge and skill of the craftspeople @TheRepairShop. But the stories behind the objects almost always leave me in tears. Anyone else? #therepairshop #stories #empathy."

Did you watch the episode?

Elsewhere in the episode, a worse-for-wear drum kit from the 1950s was handed over to the experts, as well as a toy box, and a Chinese statue that marks the oldest ever item to be brought into the barn.

It's not just the fans that often get glassy-eyed while watching the programme, the experts themselves often can't contain their emotion. Jay Blades, who has fronted the show since 2016, admitted recently he was close to tears while watching the Repair Shop.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Did you get a chance to see Jay's Yorkshire Workshop or the @TheRepairShop last night and what did you think, please? I watched both and my bottom lip was going, big time."

