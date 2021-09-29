Will Kirk reveals behind-the-scenes glimpse of exciting new series The Repair Shop star is branching out

Will Kirk has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his exciting new series for BBC – and it's going to be so much fun.

The presenter and Repair Shop expert took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday morning alongside co-star and fellow antiques expert Christina Trevanion, as they got ready to shoot scenes for their upcoming programme.

MORE: Will Kirk shares first look at new show – but fans are concerned

Will could be heard telling the camera: "Morning Christina! We're going on a bear hunt… no, we're going to find some lovely furniture aren't we?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk becomes visibly emotional when discussing The Repair Shop

It seems the pair get on like a house on fire and have been having some banter while filming. One moment saw Christina picking up Will's belongings in the background as he cheekily quipped: "Yeah, you can carry my stuff!"

The new show, which will air on the BBC next year, will see the two antique fans head up and down the country to discover some great pieces that are in need of a new lease of life. Christina will no doubt bring her knowledge of antique auctioning, while Will is reknowned for his handyman skills.

The Repair Shop star made the announcement of his new series on Instagram earlier this month. He wrote: "I'm delighted to share with you details of a new series I'm working on with the wonderful Christina Trevanion @christinatrevanion.

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk talks 'tears running down face' while restoring beloved items

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has incredible career news following wedding joy

Will shared a video from his time filming with Christina

"Travelling the country finding treasures hidden in homes and unloved items being given a new lease of life. Coming to your screen next year."

Although fans were thrilled with the news of seeing Will more on their screens, a few were concerned it meant he could be leaving the Repair Shop. One person wrote: "Great idea – but please don't leave Repair Shop!"

Another echoed this, pleading: "Fabulous but please don't leave The Repair Shop", as a third concerned fan asked: "Hope you're still going to be working in the repair shop x." However, Will has not said that his new show means he's waving goodbye to the BBC show – phew!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.