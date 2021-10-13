Great British Bake Off contestant shares heartfelt goodbye letter after leaving show

Great British Bake Off bid a very fond farewell to contestant Maggie on Tuesday night after she very unfortunately made a major mistake during her technical challenge after forgetting to put flour in her sticky toffee puddings.

Bake Off's official Twitter account shared her sweet letter, which read: "Hello everyone. Who would have thought that at my time of life I would have been picked to have the time of my life!

"After almost a year of ups and downs, successes and failures, I will miss being part of the GBBO team so much. I want to thank so many of you who were so kind and supportive via all your messages. I entered the tent as a 'traditional' baker (you heard that many times!) but have come out inspired to try things that I would never have dreamed of. Try it – after all it's only cake! Best wishes, Maggie x."

Poor Maggie forgot to add flour!

Plenty of fans were quick to respond, with one writing: " Lovely lady, just had a bad day at the office, I think even Maggie would concede it would’ve been unfair for anyone else to go ahead of her!!!" Another added: "Maggie, you’re a truly beautiful person inside and out. I hope many more wonderful opportunities and adventures come your way. You truly deserve it."

Of course, viewers shared a giggle on Tuesday night while watching the mishap, with one tweeting: "Maggie not putting flour in her puddings... while competing on The Great British Bake Off. An iconic disaster." Another added: "HOW DID MAGGIE FORGET THE FLOUR THAT'S LIKE A CANDLEMAKER FORGETTING THE WAX honestly Maggie what are you doing to us."

