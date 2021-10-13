Great British Bake Off fans left shocked by 'disaster' in dessert week as fan favourite is voted off Are you watching the series?

The hopeful bakers on this year's Great British Bake Off were tasked with creating epic desserts this week, but some of the concoctions proved to be a bit of a "disaster". After judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith set the challenge of making sticky toffee puddings for the technical segment, it was fan favourite Maggie who fell short.

The retired midwife suffered a number of setbacks throughout - but forgetting to put the flour in the sticky toffee puddings led to audiences branding her work as disastrous! Plenty of viewers took to social media expressing their shock at what Paul described as looking like chutney.

One said: "Maggie not putting flour in her puddings... while competing on The Great British Bake Off. An iconic disaster. #gbbo #BakeOff." A second fan commented: "Not laughed so much in a long time. #BakeOff - forgot to put the flour in. It's sort of in the title! Sticky toffee disaster!"

A third also tweeted: "Oh Maggie #OnionChutney #bakeoff think it's time to pack. Your. Bags. #disaster," as a fourth added: "Watching #gbbo and Paul Hollywood says: 'I'm not expecting any major disasters' about the contestants making sticky toffee pudding for the technical. And then someone goes and forgets to put the flour in."

Later on in the show, after three difficult rounds, it was Maggie who had to say goodbye. The 70-year-old from Dorset was still smiling despite being sent home and wrote in her farewell letter: "Who would have thought that at my time of life I would have been picked to have the time of my life?

"After almost a year of ups and downs, successes and failures I will miss being a part of the GBBO team so much. I want to thank so many of you who were so kind and supportive via all your messages."

She added: "I entered the tent as a 'traditional' baker (you heard that many times!) but have come out inspired to try things that I would never have dreamed of."

