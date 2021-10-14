Chicago Fire fans devastated as major character sets up exit from show Could this fan favorite firefighter being leaving the Windy City for good?

Jesse Spencer has been keeping television fans entertained as Captain Matt Casey on hit NBC drama Chicago Fire for nearly a decade. But could viewers soon be saying their goodbyes to him?

In the most recent episode of the firefighter drama, Casey took a trip to Oregon to check in on Griffin and Ben Darden, the sons of his old pal, Andy. However, what he found was not good; the teenage boys appeared to be living on their own and had fallen into some bad habits, including recreational drugs.

As fans might remember, Andy Darden, played by Corey Sorenson, was killed off in the show's pilot episode back in 2012, leaving behind his widow Heather and two young sons. At the time, Casey became a temporary guardian to the two boys when Heather wound up in jail but eventually handed the boys back to their mother.

While Casey tried to teach the boys how to look after themselves, it soon became clear that they needed a parental figure in their lives, and it seems that Casey now has a huge decision to make: step in and take care of the boys or send them to a foster home. Confiding in Hermann later in the episode, he said: "I think I have to move to Oregon, take care of those boys."

Could Jesse Spencer be leaving the Windy City for good?

Fans will have to wait until next week's episode to find out what decision Matt has come to. However, one of the biggest indications that Jesse could be leaving is showrunner Derek Haas' recent comments. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he teased that viewers can expect heartache for the Captain and paramedic-in-charge, Sylvie Brett. He said that things aren't going to be "all roses" for the fan favourite couple.

Fans were naturally left distraught at the possibility that the long-time cast member could be soon departing the series. As one wrote on Twitter: "Matt Casey or Jesse Spencer better not go anywhere. We just got #Brettsey. Plus who's going to make sure Severide doesn't get into too much trouble."

Chicago Fire's showrunner has teased heartache for Casey and Brett

Someone else added: As episodes go, tonight's #ChicagoFire was great. But if it's a setup for a #MattCasey exit I'll be so annoyed! We've waited SOOO long for Brett & Casey to get together that we need to see it play out. Really hope #JesseSpencer stays at least one more season." A third simply wrote: "DONT MOVE TO OREGON MATT CASEY!"

Right now, it's unclear what actor Jesse's future on the show looks like, but viewers should be aware that the speculation about his exit has been brewing for some time. Earlier this year, it came to light that Jesse's most recent contract expired at the end of season nine.

According to Deadline, Jesse and co-star Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on the show, inked a two-year deal back in 2019 that effectively took them up to the end of the show's last season. At the moment, it's not publically known whether either have signed a new deal for season ten and beyond, and both actors have remained tight-lipped on the subject.

