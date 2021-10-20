David Beckham makes surprise comment about Tilly Ramsay's Strictly journey Gordon Ramsay and David have been friends for years

Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham have been friends for years, with their families growing up together, so it's no surprise that the Beckhams are following Tilly's Strictly journey closely.

On Sunday, proud dad Gordon took to Instagram to share his pride in Tilly and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin for making it through to week five.

WATCH: Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience so far

"So proud of this one tonight hard work pays off congrats both, thank you for all the support out there @tillyramsay @nikita__kuzmin @bbcstrictly Paso Doble DONE can't wait for next week love ya dad," he lovingly captioned a photo of his 19-year-old daughter looking at the camera.

The chef received hundreds of comments, but it was the one from friend David that stood out.

David and Gordon have been friends for years

"Congrats @tillyramsay @gordongram @tanaramsay," he wrote, accompanied by a flame and two red heart emojis.

Fans of the pair loved the interaction, with one commenting: "What a lucky girl she is getting a comment from you."

It's not the first time the former footballer has commented on a Strictly post. Last week, ahead of Movie Week, David wrote underneath Gordon's latest post about the show: "Good luck Tilly," alongside a red heart emoji.

The two families spend a lot of time together

While Victoria, Brooklyn and Cruz are yet to comment on Gordon and Tilly's accounts, one Beckham that is cheering her on week after week is Romeo.

The footballer, who is currently living in Miami, has made a big effort to show his support every week despite the thousands of miles between them.

Earlier this month, following Tilly and Nikita's Charleston dance, the teenager took to Instagram to share a video showing 42 seconds of their dance and thanked the show for pushing her out of her comfort zone.

Romeo was quick to comment, simply writing: "Go on Tilly!" followed by a raising hands emoji.

Not only does the 19-year-old Fort Lauderdale footballer comment on her posts, but he practically always shows his support by liking her Instagram posts.