Strictly's Tilly Ramsay close to tears after message from surprise family member

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is really hotting up, and temperatures were soaring following Tilly Ramsay's fiery paso doble with partner Nikita Kuzmin.

However, it was a special moment after the dance that nearly drove the 19-year-old to tears. Although the TV presenter has been supported in the studios by her father Gordon Ramsay, and mum Tana, her beloved nan, Helen, has been unable to pay a visit. But when Tilly and Nikita went to Claudia Winkleman after their critiques, they were treated to a special message.

In the pre-recorded message, Helen said: "Hi Tilly, surprise surprise, nanny here. Just like to wish you and your partner lots of luck for Saturday night. All the family and friends are all behind you.

"Lovely to watch you dance, it's beautiful. You take care lots of love, nanny."

Tilly was visibly moved by the message, appearing to be close to tears as she admitted: "That's going to make me cry, thank you nan."

Her dance partner Nikita was also moved, and seemed to go to brush away a tear just before the couple received their scores from the judges.

Tilly's nan had a sweet message for her granddaughter

Tilly has been impressing all throughout the competition, and when she danced her leaderboard-topping Charleston, it was her dad who was particuarly emotional.

"He shed a little tear, he's so proud of you!" Tess Daly commented as Tilly herself welled up.

That week, Tilly and Nikita's routine was a hit with the judges who awarded them 34 points, making them joint first for the episode alongside Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec who received the same score.

Tilly got very emotional

The teen is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts more than 9.5 million followers. Opening up to HELLO! for our October Digital Cover, Tilly revealed that her father imparted some words of wisdom ahead of her Strictly debut.

"His advice to me when I started Strictly was to work hard, have fun and put my everything into it because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," she said.

As for whether she'll be showing him any dance moves anytime soon, she admitted: "Definitely not – because I know his next question will be: 'Can you show me how to do that?' I'm not sure he'd pick it up as quickly as me [laughs]."

