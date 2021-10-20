Impeachment: American Crime Story fans left shocked by this detail in episode one The first episode aired on BBC Two on Tuesday

TV fans in the UK have been eagerly awaiting the first episode of Ryan Murphy's new drama series, Impeachment: American Crime Story and many were thrilled to see the first instalment air on BBC Two on Tuesday night.

But while many were compelled by the story beginning to unfold – the affair between former US President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky in the early 1990s – others were distracted by Sarah Paulson's character Linda Tripp, which demonstrated the actress' "incredible" transformation.

The Ratched star looked almost unrecognisable in prosthetics and makeup to make her resemble the Civil Servant, who played a part in exposing the affair. Many were shocked by her performance with one person tweeting: "OMG finally watched the first episode of #ImpeachmentACS on BBC tonight.

"@MsSarahPaulson has literally smashed this role! The transformation is incredible, amazing performance! Can't wait till next week! #AmericanCrimeStory."

Another echoed this, writing: "Anyone watching BBC Two right now is seeing the sheer talent of Sarah Paulson… completely transformed herself from her voice to the way she moves. Acting genius #ACSImpeachment."

Sarah Paulson looks unrecognisable as Linda Tripp

A third added: "For my money @MsSarahPaulson is the most compelling actor working today. Already hooked on Ryan Murphy's latest #AmericanCrimeStory #Impeachment," as a fourth said: "For my money @MsSarahPaulson is the most compelling actor working today. Already hooked on Ryan Murphy's latest #AmericanCrimeStory #Impeachment."

Ryan Murphy's series is the third in his American Crime Story anthology, which previously depicted the real life story of OJ Simpson's murder trial, and the assassination of Gianni Versace. Impeachment stars Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, while The Sopranos star Edie Falco portrays Hillary Clinton.

Monica Lewinsky herself played a big part in the production of the TV series and served as executive producer. Ryan Murphy, who almost pulled the plug on the project, insisted Monica be involved in the re-telling of her own story.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he told Monica: "Nobody should tell your story but you, and it's kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money."

