Are you watching Ridley Road? The BBC drama, which stars Eddie Marsan, Tracy Ann-Oberman and Rory Kinnear, has received plenty of praise online in recent weeks – and it seems the third episode was no different, leaving many viewers feeling "emotional".

Taking to social media during and following the show on Sunday evening, fans expressed how impressed they were by the performances and moving scenes. One person summed it up: "#RidleyRoad is the best TV I've seen for ages. Eddie Marsan and Rory Kinnear quality as ever but Agnes O'Casey fabulous.

WATCH: Ridley Road official BBC trailer

"Feel bad singling anyone out as the whole cast is brilliant. @Solemani writing astounding, affecting, terrifying. I had no idea. I still don't and I feel pathetic."

Another echoed this sentiment, tweeting: "Can't wait to finish work today so I can watch the final part of #RidleyRoad. Honestly @eddiemarsan in episode three trying to convince the police officer to help his community was emotional. Actually maybe I'll just phone in sick and binge the series again!"

Audiences have been full of praise for the four-part drama series

A third fan seemingly couldn't wait until next week to watch the final episode and wrote: "Finished #RidleyRoad last night & I can't stop thinking about how brilliant it was. It made me cry numerous times. @TracyAnnO was perfection. Also, all traumatic TV moments should be followed by @mouthwaite popping up to say 'Hello my love, only me, I know exactly what you need'."

For those who have yet to catch up on the tense series, the story focuses on 20-year-old Vivien Epstein (Agnes O'Casey) as she leaves home in search of her lover but finds herself going undercover with fascists for the sake of her country.

The four-part BBC drama is also based on a true story. While Vivien's character is not based on a real figure, members of the 62 Group did in fact infiltrate the far-right in order to pass on details about upcoming attacks.

