The Split series three first look photo hints at a big plot twist Can Hannah and Nathan make their marriage work?

Legal drama The Split is hugely popular with TV viewers, so fans will be delighted to hear that series three is almost upon us - and now some first-look images from the upcoming episodes have been released. But there's one photo in particular that caught our eye.

Fans will know that series two ended with a dramatic split between Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker) and her husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan), but one photo from series three sees the two characters together, with Hannah smiling – could this be a big hint that a reconciliation is on the cards?

WATCH: The series two finale of The Split was an emotional one

A second photo shows the rest of Hannah's family including Nina (Annabel Scholey) and their mother, Ruth Defoe (Deborah Findlay) who, like Hannah, are successful lawyers juggling their challenging careers with their equally challenging personal lives.

Also set to reprise their role in the new series is Barry Atsma, who plays Christie Carmichael – Hannah's former boyfriend and colleague at the Noble & Hale law firm. Series two saw Christie and Hannah break off their extra-marital affair, but what will season three have in store for him? We can't wait to find out!

Do you think Hannah and Nathan will reconcile?

Although the return of The Split will be welcomed by audiences, it comes as bittersweet news as it'll mark the last series for the drama. The synopsis for the third and final season reads: "Fans were left devastated as Hannah and Nathan's formerly rock-solid marriage finally fell apart as the depth of Hannah's betrayal was revealed.

"Ten months on, the two professional divorce lawyers have been respectfully negotiating their separation and seemed to have reached an amicable agreement. As she and Nathan begin to divide up their twenty years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose. However, a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes. And, as the battle lines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the 'good divorce' is left in tatters.

"As Hannah and Nathan prepare to go head to head in the legal fight of their lives, will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

