Garden Rescue stars The Rich Brothers share important message close to their hearts The brothers want to make gardening cool!

Harry and David Rich, also referred to as 'The Rich Brothers', have become popular figures in the gardening world thanks to their time on BBC’s Garden Rescue - and now, they are trying to make gardening popular among the younger generation.

Speaking to Country Living earlier this year, they said: "The gardening world can be perceived as being quite boring but we want to rival that view. It's great to be able to show that you can have good fun and still love the outdoors.

WATCH: Garden Rescue is a fan favourite

"We want younger people to realise that gardening isn't 'uncool' - it's actually really fun and gives you the opportunity to get creative because there are so many different angles you can take.

"We love the idea that we can pave the way for the younger generations to get involved in garden design: we want people to see that it's just as interesting as architecture." Well if anyone can make gardening cool, it’s these two!

Having waved goodbye to Garden Rescue earlier this year, the pair have been focusing on their own business, Rich Landscapes, that they own together. They’ve also set up their own website showcasing their transformation of Harry’s welsh countryside property.

The Rich Brothers have been working on their own personal project

But away from the garden, Harry has been busy with his family life having recently welcomed his second child with wife Sue.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Harry wrote: "Welcome Heath. Indigo is now a big sister." The unique name, meaning "dweller of the heathland" seems fitting for the son of a gardening expert!

Harry and wife Sue welcomed a baby boy this year

Harry was met with congratulatory comments from fans. One person wrote: "Amazing news Harry, well done Sue! Looks like little Indigo’s already got big sistering nailed," while another added: "Huge congratulations, beautiful baby."

The family live in a cottage in Harry’s hometown of Brecon, Wales, while brother David lives in East London with fiancé Tamara.

