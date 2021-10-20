Escape to the Country: Nicki Chapman pays special tribute to her mum on milestone birthday The TV presenter celebrated her mother’s 80th birthday

Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman has paid a heart-warming tribute to her mother who turned 80 on Monday, sharing a series of family photos with her followers.

The TV presenter celebrated her mother’s milestone birthday with an afternoon meal at Soho House, and took to Instagram to share photos of the event. She captioned the post: "A weekend of celebrations. Happy 80th Birthday to my wonderful Mum who’s always been there for us all. Isn’t she a peach.

WATCH: Nicki recently unveiled her newly transformed outdoor space

"Fave photo has to be her walking down the High Road clutching her balloons - not quite Abbey Road but close. As they say, 80 is the new 60 and that’s certainly the case for Carol, or Tat as her friends call her. Love you Mumsy.

"Thanks Soho House/High Road House for such a splendid afternoon. The perfect place to celebrate."

Nicki was flooded with birthday messages addressed to her mum and also received comments about her mother’s youthful looks. Fellow television presenter Angellica Bell commented: "Your mum looks incredible," while a fan added: "Wow she certainly doesn’t look 80, happy birthday."

Nicki celebrated her mother's 80th with family

Another person wrote: "So that’s where you get your beauty and charm," while another said: "She does look fabulous."

The celebration comes just a week after Nicki travelled to North Yorkshire to film for the new series of Escape to the Country. The presenter posted a photo of herself wrapped up in a pink scarf while standing in a field. She captioned the photo: "Welcome to Yorkshire. God’s own country & what a superb place to film an escape.

"North Yorkshire was our buyer’s chosen location & it didn’t disappoint. The Dales, Richmond, Thirsk, Sowerby, Downholme…"

Nicki is currently filming the upcoming series of the BBC show

Nicki also posted a more recent behind-the-scenes photo of herself holding a camera. She captioned the image: "Are you ready for your Wednesday close up? Looks like we’re in for rain all day long…

"It’s a Sony FS7 for those asking. And damn heavy too…at least this time I remembered to take the lens cap off (schoolgirl error)."

Nicki has been hosting the popular BBC home improvement show since 2009 and is currently filming for the upcoming series.

