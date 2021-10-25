Ridley Road: viewers admit to goosebumps over powerful finale

The final episode of the BBC’s period drama Ridley Road aired on Sunday night, and viewers are praising the important message highlighted in the show.

MORE: Will there be a series two of Ridley Road? Here's what we know

The fourth episode of the drama, which follows the fight of Jewish British people against rising Neo-Nazism in post-war London, received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from viewers who commented on the important issues raised in the series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the BBC's drama?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "#RidleyRoad is one of the best TV programmes I’ve seen in years and should be shown in schools so young people can see the vile reality of fascism…An absolutely superb cast with particular credit to Rory Kinnear for bringing a truly vile man to life quite brilliantly," while another added: "Great point made in #RidleyRoad - fascism doesn't just arrive one day loudly proclaiming itself. It creeps up in the guise of respectability."

MORE: Angela Black: viewers are saying the same thing after third episode

MORE: The Larkins: viewers divided after third episode

A third person commented: "Loved #RidleyRoad. Fabulous acting ital storyline to remind us all," while another tweeted: "If you haven’t watched Ridley Street - it’s on BBC iPlayer and it’s excellent. They use real footage of London in the 1960s and seamlessly weave it into the drama. It’s also a powerful reminder of the roots of fascism in our country."

The final episode of the period drama aired on Sunday night

Tracy-Ann Oberman, who plays Nancy in the series, also took to Twitter to urge people to watch the show: "And this is why you should watch #RidleyRoad and be aware that antisemitism/Jew-hate comes from extreme Right and extreme Left. It always has."

Many fans also commented on the outstanding performances by actors in the show. One person wrote: "#RidleyRoad has been superb… fantastic ensemble…. but Agnes O' Casey is outstanding- star in the making," while another added: "Just watched the last episode of the fantastic #RidleyRoad - what an incredibly moving story, with such a fantastic cast who gave such compelling performances, including the wonderful Danny Hatchard, Tamzin Outhwaite and Tracy-Ann Oberman."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.