Are you watching series two of Guilt? The comedy-drama recently returned with brand new episodes, once again seeing Mark Bonnar take the lead as Max – but the show has also welcomed new face, Phyllis Logan.

The Downton Abbey favourite joined the cast as Maggie for the new series which has received praise from audiences so far. But will there be a third series? See what Phyllis had to say…

Chatting to the BBC before series two aired, the actress admitted she'd be thrilled to return for a third instalment of Guilt. "Oh yes", she said when asked if she'd reprise her role, adding: "That would be a no brainer."

Mark Bonnar, also known for his roles in Line of Duty and Shetland, was equally enthusiastic about returning again. "[I] wouldn't need much tempting, you'd have to beat me off!" the actor said.

Fortunately for fans, a third series is looking likely. The creator and writer behind the drama, Neil Forsyth, explained to the BBC how a trilogy was the plan.

"I would love to write a third and final series and make Guilt a trilogy," he began, adding: "I think I could keep that thematic approach in that the first series was about guilt, the second series is about revenge and the third series could be about redemption. That feels like a nice shape to the show to me, so we'll see!"

The synopsis for series two reads: "In an Edinburgh cellar, two gunshots ring out. Across town, Max McCall is released from prison. These two events gradually come together as Max tries to rebuild his life, and new arrival Erin tries to save hers."

When Roy Lynch rebuffs Max's efforts at a reconciliation, Max turns to Kenny for help - despite their troubled history. However, this is a newly confident Kenny, with a budding new relationship, and he provides Max with a tougher challenge than expected."

