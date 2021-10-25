The Larkins: viewers divided after third episode

The third episode of ITV’s new comedy-drama The Larkins aired on Sunday night. And while most viewers are enjoying the show, some are taking issue with its historical inaccuracies.

Taking to Twitter one viewer wrote: "In The Larkins (ITV), which is set in the 1950s, Pa Larkin has a Fordson Super Major tractor. This type of tractor didn't come onto the market until 1962," while another added: "Seat belts weren't introduced in new cars until 1968, they were not in older cars and didn't become law until 1983."

WATCH: Meet the cast of ITV's new comedy-drama The Larkins

Viewers of the show were also quick to point out that the D. H. Lawrence novel Lady Chatterley's Lover, which is referred to in the third episode, was not available in the UK until the early 1960s. One viewer tweeted: "Firstly it is enjoyable, but why so many inaccuracies? Are they doing it on purpose? Lady Chatterley's Lover was banned till 1961," while another added: "Lady Chatterley‘s lover wasn’t allowed until the '60s. Remember all the fuss?"

However, most viewers enjoyed the third episode on Sunday, with one fan writing: "#TheLarkins so joyful, colourful, and fun, so much comedy and a lil bit of drama, perfik," while another added: "The Larkin's is on the TV just at the right time! Cosy night in on a Sunday My new favourite show!"

Peter Davison plays the Vicar

Many viewers also took to Twitter to comment on the cast’s brilliant performances. One person tweeted: "How amazing is Bradley Walsh in #TheLarkins it’s such a fun show to watch and Bradley is amazing," while another added: "#TheLarkins the kids in this are brilliant. What a great episode."

Fans of the show were also quick to praise Peter Davison’s performance as the Vicar. One person wrote: "Peter Davison as the vicar is the star of the show! Every scene with him is so funny #TheLarkins," while another added: "The Vicar is literally the best character in #TheLarkins! Peter Davison is awesome!"

