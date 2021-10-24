Will there be a series two of Ridley Road? Here's what we know The BBC drama airs its final episode on Sunday

Over the past four weeks, BBC's period drama Ridley Road has been gripping viewers its plot as well as moving some to tears with its emotive performances.

This weekend marks the end of the drama, which follows the fight of Jewish British people against rising Neo-Nazism in post-war London, but will we be seeing the return of more episodes in the future? Here's what we know about series two…

Is Ridley Road series two happening?

So far, there's no word yet from the BBC about Ridley Road returning for series two in the future and the four-part drama has been described as a "self-contained" show, meaning the story will be wrapped up in four episodes. However, Ridley Road has been well-received by viewers which can often influence whether a drama will return for more episodes or not. We'll keep you posted!

What have the stars said about Ridley Road?

Agnes O'Casey has made her TV debut on Ridley Road as Vivien Epstein, a 20-year-old Jewish hairdresser who travels to London in search of her boyfriend, Jack, but ends up infiltrating an anti-fascist organisation undercover to expose their heinous crimes.

The actress told Radio Times how "intense" her first acting role on television was. "By the end of it I was so unbelievably tired, just because I was in this constant state of being open and learning and receiving," she said. "I did feel the pressure a lot, especially because the story held so much weight.”

Ridley Road received high praise from viewers

What have the fans made of Ridley Road?

TV fans have been loving Ridley Road for its important and emotional storyline. Despite the main character, Vivien, not being a real person, the story of the street and the 62 Group was real. The group was a real Jewish defence organisation that operated during that time. The group stemmed from the original 43 Group, formed after the war by ex-Jewish servicemen in response to far-right agitators.

Plenty have been giving their verdict on social media. One person said of the four-part programme: "#RidleyRoad is the best TV I've seen for ages. Eddie Marsan and Rory Kinnear quality as ever but Agnes O'Casey fabulous. Feel bad singling anyone out as the whole cast is brilliant. @Solemani writing astounding, affecting, terrifying. I had no idea. I still don't and I feel pathetic."

Another echoed this sentiment, tweeting: "Can't wait to finish work today so I can watch the final part of #RidleyRoad. Honestly @eddiemarsan in episode three trying to convince the police officer to help his community was emotional. Actually maybe I'll just phone in sick and binge the series again!"

