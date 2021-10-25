Janette Manrara shares unusual snap to celebrate It Takes Two star Rylan Clark-Neal’s birthday The pair co-present It Takes Two

Rylan Clark celebrated his 33rd birthday over the weekend and to mark his big day, his It Takes Two co-presenter Janette Manrara posted a hilarious image of the pair on her Instagram story.

Taking to Instagram, Janette posted an image of her and Rylan’s faces superimposed onto the bodies of a bride and groom. She captioned the image: "To my gorgeous TV husband, have the most beautiful birthday today! I love you with all my heart and thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world! I love you."

Rylan also took to Instagram to mark his 33rd birthday. He posted a series of images of himself posing next to an impressive balloon display, holding a glass of champagne. Ahead of his big day, he captioned the picture: "33 in 48…. Let’s go"

This comes just a few days after Rylan was forced to address fans after reports about his welfare emerged following his return to work last month.

The It Takes Two star took some time away from work after the end of his six-year marriage to husband Dan Neal.

Janette posted an image of her and Rylan to her Instagram stories

Responding to these claims, Rylan tweeted: "Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I'm good. I wasn't, but I am now x."

The pair sadly announced in June that they were going their separate ways. At the time of their split Rylan released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

Rylan celebrated his birthday over the weekend

"I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time," he continued.

