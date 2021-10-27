Strictly's Janette Manrara undergoes incredible transformation and fans approve

Janette Manrara loves to style her hair in different ways, usually opting for long extensions, but on Tuesday she made the decision to cut her hair short.

The 37-year-old dancer shared two stunning images with her 466,000 followers, showing her new "winter bob", and fans loved it.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Karen Hauer head to the hairdressers together

"Short hair... Don't care. Thanks @lucajoneshair & @kitchhair for my new winter bob!" she wrote alongside the snaps.

The post soon received thousands of likes from friends and family, including husband Aljaz Skorjanec. Many couldn't help but comment on the transformation with Strictly's Dianne Buswell writing: "Love it!" "What a beauty," added Nadiya Bychkova, whilst a fan said: "Fresh and beautiful, as always."

Fans approved of Janette's new 'winter bob'

A fourth remarked: "You would look fabulous whatever you do with your hair."

Janette headed to Kitch Hair Salon in Islington, London, for the new look, but she wasn't alone. The former Strictly pro was joined by Karen Hauer, who also got a fresh cut and some highlights.

"Guys, new look is happening today, it's not that far off. However, something is happening over here," she said in a video posted on her Stories whilst pointing at Karen, who sat next to her at the salon.

"What do we think? Show them, show them. I love it, she feels fresh, thanks Kitch," Janette then added whilst showing off her new haircut.

Janette was joined at the Kitch salon by friend Karen Hauer

The It Takes Two presenter's new look comes just days after she headed to the London Palladium to support former Strictly partner HRVY.

"Watching rehearsals before tonight! @HRVY," she wrote on Sunday alongside a video of the singer and his dancers dancing to one of his songs.

Janette later shared a clip of HRVY performing Harry Styles' hit Falling and sweetly noted: "Two of my faves," alongside a red heart emoji.

She also posted a sweet picture of the two embracing backstage, after the show. "@hrvy," she simply wrote alongside it.