It Takes Two star Janette Manrara reveals sweet friendship with former Strictly celeb Can we get an invite next time?

Janette Manrara has shared sweet snaps of herself enjoying a night out with former Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts. The pair have remained close friends since appeared on Strictly Come Dancing together back in 2018, and had a photo session in the bathroom during their night out.

The pair visited Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday, and Janette shared cute photos, where she looked gorgeous in an orange silk shirt and jeans while Ashley was chic in high waited brown trousers and a pinstriped blue shirt. Janette captioned the post: "Sister Susan forever." Ashley commented: "Sister Susan what’s the [tea]," on her own snap.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Beautiful girls," while another added: "Looking fabulous."

Janette later went out on a date with her husband, and shared a video of him on Instagram Stories revealing that Rylan Clark-Neal had organised the dinner at Gola restaurant. She said: "Somebody surprised me and brought me to one of my favourite spots... Rylan!"

Ashley and Janette visited Chiltern Firehouse

This isn't the first time that Janette has posted snaps of Ashley, as she recently attended her lavish disco-themed party. Sharing snaps from the night, she wrote: "Well… it was one heck of a #DiscoChic party celebrating my legend of a sis @iamashleyroberts! To many, many more birthdays dancing the night away! Love ya!"

Praising her pal back in September, Janette said: "Sometimes the universe has ways of bringing a person into your life that feels like you've shared many lifetimes together. Celebrations on the other side w/ many more wild memories to create soon. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamashleyroberts!!!!!!"

