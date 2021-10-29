Why Jesy Nelson and Little Mix are no longer on speaking terms Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwell have since unfollowed Jesy on Instagram

Former Little Mix band member Jesy Nelson is set to appear on the Graham Norton Show on Friday night, and in the chat, which was filmed earlier in the week, the singer confirmed that she was no longer on speaking terms with her former band mates, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwell. So why did the group fall out? Find out here...

READ: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to sell £4.95million home after welcoming twins?

Jesy announced that she was quitting Little Mix back in December 2020. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," adding that it was time to "embark on a new chapter".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Jesy's music video yet?

Her bandmates responded saying it was "an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy" and have since continued as a trio.

The difficulties appeared to arise following the release of Jesy's debut single Boyz in early October, which received some criticism from viewers for 'blackfishing', a form of cultural appropriation. Fans also spotted that the girls unfollowed Jesy on Instagram at this time.

The girls first met on The X Factor

Speaking about the accusations, Jesy released a statement which read: "I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of colour with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to.

"These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ’90s/2000 hip hop, R&B music was the best era of music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just wanted to celebrate that era of music because it is what I love."

PHOTOS: Little Mix stars Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne's modern homes are pure luxury

RELATED: 50 jaw-dropping celebrity birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

Following the video's release, a series of supposedly leaked Instagram DMs from Leigh-Anne were shared, in which she supposedly wrote to a fan who wanted to share a dance to Boyz, saying: "Do a video about her being a black fish instead," adding that Jesy was a "horrible person".

Jesy left the band in 2020

Although the DMs have been contested as fake, Jesy appeared on an Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj following the alleged leak, where Nicki branded her former bandmates as "clowns".

Although the Little Mix girls haven't officially responded to the Instagram Live, a video was shared from Leigh-Anne's birthday party where the mum-of-two says: "30 years old, I know my character. You know my character, anyone that meets me knows my [expletive] character. That is all I care about."

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade have continued as a trio

Speaking about their relationship on The Graham Norton Show, Jesy said: "We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.

"I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together but it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows. To me they are still the ‘sickest’ girl band in the world."

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, Friday 29th October and available on BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.