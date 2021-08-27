Little Mix's talent show The Search bittersweet future revealed after baby joy

Little Mix's BBC talent show Little Mix: The Search was hit with a run of bad luck last year, but still managed to go ahead and proved to be a huge success.

However, it's now been confirmed that the show has been put on hold indefinitely, following Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's recent baby joy.

BBC Entertainment boss Kate Phillips confirmed the disappointing news in a statement that read: "We're not bringing back Little Mix next year." She added by way of an explanation: "I mean, the girls are all having babies at the moment."

WATCH: Little Mix stars debut baby bumps at the BRITs

Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with her other half, Watford footballer Andre Gray, on 16 August, but only shared the news with fans recently on 23 August, with a post that read: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our cubbies are here."

Meanwhile, Perrie and her partner, Liverpool player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, announced that they had become first-time parents on 21 August. Sharing a sweet Instagram post of her newborn's tiny feet and hand the following day, Perrie wrote: "Welcome to the world baby."

Both Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards recently welcomed their first babies

Little Mix: The Search launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 26 September 2020, following a delay after several members of the production crew tested positive for coronavirus during filming. The show then faced a number of hiccups throughout its run, and Jade Thirlwall even had to miss the first live show after being forced to self-isolate.

However, the talent show managed to push through and officially crowned four-piece indie band Since September as the winners. The band are still set to open for Little Mix on their Confetti Tour, which has also been postponed. The tour is currently scheduled to take place in April and May 2022.

