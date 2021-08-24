Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to sell £4.95million home after welcoming twins? The Little Mix singer and her fiancé Andre Gray are parents to twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé Andre Gray are now proud parents to twins after the Little Mix singer gave birth on 16 August 2021.

The couple have been living together in a stunning country mansion since 2018, but they put the property up for sale for £4.95million earlier in 2021. It's not known whether Leigh-Anne has managed to sell the home, but perhaps the pair will delay their house move as they settle in with their new babies.

Inside, it boasts a cinema room, a bar, a wine cellar and a games room, and the pair reportedly wanted to add an underground swimming pool but couldn't get planning permission.

Keep scrolling to see the glimpses Leigh-Anne has shared inside their sleek family home, which was also the setting for their engagement...

Leigh-Anne's driveway

Leigh-Anne shared a CCTV clip of herself singing and dancing on the expansive driveway, which is covered with gravel and has a small lawn separating the paths.

Leigh-Anne's entrance hall

The interior of the home is just as impressive, with guests greeted to a curved staircase with iron railings and a black grand piano positioned underneath.

Another snap taken at Christmas reveals cream tiled floors, a glass panelled front door, and a quirky mirror, as well as white garlands wrapped around the bannister.

Leigh-Anne's kitchen

Leigh-Anne and Andre's kitchen follows a dark grey, white and wooden colour scheme, finished with silver appliances. She shared a look at the plush velvet kitchen stools and marble countertops as she posed for a photo after hurting her hand during a workout.

Leigh-Anne's dressing room

Leigh-Anne appears to have a walk-in wardrobe or dressing room where she showed off her blossoming baby bump in July. As well as several mirrors for the couple to see their outfits, the room also includes plenty of clothes rails and racks for their shoes.

Leigh-Anne's garden

The garden was the setting for Andre's romantic proposal on their fourth anniversary in May 2020. The footballer hung a canopy of fairy lights on their lawn with rattan sofas for himself and Leigh-Anne to sit on, and the back of their huge house was visible in the background.

There is also a grey and black set of outdoor furniture positioned on the patio near the red-brick house.

