Vienna Blood season two: everything you need to know

The popular BBC Two series Vienna Blood is being repeated on Friday night – and if you didn't catch it the first time, it is most definitely worth the watch. But when can we expect new episodes, and what will happen following the return of Max Libermann and DI Oskar Rheinhardt? Find out all the details here…

Vienna Blood season two details

Following the events of season one, Matthew Beard, who plays Max, told Radio Times: "At the end of season one, Max hopes he’ll still be able to be involved in criminal investigations.

"Thankfully his wish is granted when Oskar comes to visit him at his new private practice and lures him back into another fascinating case ripe for a Freudian approach. But while his relationship with his friend Oskar becomes more stable, his private life gets even more chaotic.”

Juergen Maurer, who plays Oskar, added: "Vienna Blood has everything good entertainment should have. Steve Thompson is an amazing writer and it has the vision of the old Vienna, which is overwhelming I think. And it has crime and comic relief also. I cannot wait to show viewers our beautiful show. Everyone is in for a visual and dramatic treat."

When is Vienna Blood season two out?

According to Deadline, a second series started filming in August 2020, so we don't think we will have much longer to watch, watch this space!

Are you looking forward to season two?

What is Vienna Blood about?

So what is the show about? For those who have yet to tune in, the show is set in 1900s Vienna, where a clash of cultures and ideas play out in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses. The official synopsis reads: "Max Liebermann is a brilliant young English doctor, studying under the famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud.

"Max is keen to understand the criminal mind and begins to observe Oskar Rheinhardt, a Detective Inspector in the Vienna Police Department, who is struggling with a perplexing case. Max’s extraordinary skills of perception and forensics, and his deep understanding of human behaviour and deviance, help Oskar solve Vienna’s most mysterious cases."

