Guilt: viewers are saying same thing about gripping new series The BBC comedy-drama recently returned for a second instalment

BBC's Guilt recently returned for a second series and it seems it has gone down a treat. The drama, which is hailed for its dark and dry elements of humour, aired episode one of series two on Thursday evening – and plenty of fans expressed their praise on social media.

MORE: Guilt: all you need to know about series two of gripping BBC drama

One person said of the new episode: "#Guilt second series on BBC2 is phenomenal. Where have I been?" as another echoed this, writing: "Well that was phenomenal telly. Every second was pure perfection. Is it too soon to watch again? #Guilt."

Others were also loving seeing Mark Bonnar, who plays lead character Max, back on their screen. "The funniest drama ever made by BBC Scotland, @mrneilforsyth's #Guilt, is back. @mark_bonnar still hilarious as dry, irascible, cunning brother to defenceless Emun Elliot’s Kenny. It's as brilliant, funny, and compelling as ever. The best laugh since @IrvineWelsh's Trainspotting," wrote a third fan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Hope people have now had chance to watch #Guilt which is just terrific. Dark and funny and Mark Bonnar chewing the scenery. Love it!"

MORE: This Downton Abbey star's new drama starts sooner than you think!

MORE: This Derry Girls fan favourite is starring in a big new drama - and it sounds brilliant

Mark Bonnar plays Max in BBC's Guilt

If you've not yet had a chance to watch the show – you can catch up with series one now on the BBC iPlayer, where the boxset of series two is also available.

For those unaware, Guilt tells the story of two brothers who, in series one, find themselves embroiled in an attempt to cover up a crime after accidentally committing a hit-and-run. Series two, however, takes a different turn.

The synopsis for series two reads: "In an Edinburgh cellar, two gunshots ring out. Across town, Max McCall is released from prison. These two events gradually come together as Max tries to rebuild his life, and new arrival Erin tries to save hers."

When Roy Lynch rebuffs Max's efforts at a reconciliation, Max turns to Kenny for help - despite their troubled history. However, this is a newly confident Kenny, with a budding new relationship, and he provides Max with a tougher challenge than expected."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.