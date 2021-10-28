Chicago Fire fans convinced this Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor is joining the show Brett Dalton has been tipped as as Firehouse 51's newest recruit

Chicago Fire left audiences devastated when it revealed recently that Jesse Spencer has officially exited the show.

MORE: Chicago Fire welcomes back familiar face following Jesse Spencer's exit and fans will be thrilled

But now, fans of the firefighter drama are convinced that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Brett Dalton will be stepping into Captain Matt Casey's shoes as the new lieutenant at Firehouse 51. Here's why…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire celebrates it's 200th episode with a big decision for Casey

While not confirmed by NBC, rumours have been circulating for some time that the 38-year-old actor is joining the series as a new lieutenant, although his character name and details remain under wraps for now.

MORE: Why these stars left the One Chicago franchise and where they are now

MORE: Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney looked so different at the start of his career

The synopsis for next week's episode appears to confirm that viewers can expect to see a new face around the firehouse - although it's not clear whether this new character is temporary or permanent. It reads: "Gallo clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey. Severide closes in on a dangerous and deadly arsonist."

Nevertheless, fans have been sent into overdrive at the prospect of seeing the actor, who is also known for his roles in Blue Bloods, Elementary and Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter, join the likes of Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and David Eigenberg on the show.

Brett Dalton is best known for playing Grant Ward and Hive in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

One excited viewer wrote: "BRETT DALTON IS GOING TO BE ON CHICAGO FIRE!!"

Another added: "Still thinking about Brett Dalton being on Chicago Fire this season and I just wanna scream. Love him," and a third added that the actor had even been spotted on the set of the series.

In the show's milestone 200th episode fans saw Captain Matt Casey decide to leave the Windy City for three years to move to Oregon and help raise his late best friend's children, with him and girlfriend Sylvie Brett attempting to try long distance.

Jesse Spencer has made the decision to bow out of the series

Actor Jesse's decision to bow out of the series came after 18 years on network TV; he worked for eight years on the hit NBC show House before joining the cast of Chicago Fire.

MORE: Did Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende hint at the return of Jesse Spencer's Matt Casey?

"I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show," he told press following his final episode.

"He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start but there are other things I'd like to do in the future. There's family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox