Strictly's Kai Widdrington Britain's Got Talent appearance: everything to know

Kai Widdrington is absolutely smashing it alongside his celebrity dance partner AJ Odudu in Strictly Come Dancing, but the pro was actually on our screens years ago after auditioning for Britain's Got Talent alongside his dance partner, Natalia Jeved.

Aged just 16 at the time, Kai was widely praised by the judges, who quizzed him about how the pair met. He explained: "Natalia’s originally from Cyprus. My teacher had been teaching over there and said, 'There's a girl over there who could be a good partner for you,' so she came over to England for a trial."

WATCH: See 16-year-old Kai on BGT!

Amanda joked: "So you gave her a try out? Did you have a whole line of women you gave a try out to?" to which he replied: "I had a few, yeah. I had about ten or eleven."

After the pair were unanimously voted through by all four judges, Simon Cowell said: "I’ve got a real feeling about you that you’re going to make something of your lives through real hard work and focus… There's something about him." So now that Kai is big on the BBC, whatever happened to Natalia?



Natalia regularly posts on Instagram

Shortly after placing 11th in the Britain's Got Talent competition, Natalia quit the partnership to focus on her GCSEs. According to her Instagram, the star is now a dance teacher who often shares pictures praising her students in competitions – so it looks like she still has a love of the skill!

