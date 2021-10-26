Strictly viewers saying the same thing about Kai and AJ as hidden mics are revealed The pair wowed with their Argentine Tango

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have taken to social media to question why Kai and AJ barely appeared in the hugely popular 'hidden mics' footage from Saturday night's episode, after their Argentine Tango sparked rumours that the pair had begun a romantic relationship.

One person cheekily replied to the post: "Do AJ and Kai not speak, or is it such pure filth you cannot broadcast it?" with another adding: "Since they got questioned over their Bodyguard dance, maybe they are trying to keep quiet." A third person wrote: "I wonder the same thing. We never get mic’d moments from them."

WATCH: Strictly's hidden mics are week five are here

Fans have been speculating whether AJ and Kai are together over the past few weeks, and the TV presenter acknowledged the rumours on Instagram on Tuesday. Kai posted a video of the pair dancing on Twitter, writing: "My Argentine tango queen. So so proud of you @AJOdudu #strictly." A fan replied: "If you two don't get married I’m going to have a breakdown."

While AJ didn't say anything in response, she did reply with two laughing crying emojis, hinting that the pair are being very light-hearted about the dating rumours.

Chatting to HELLO! on Monday, former Strictly finalist Debbie McGee revealed why the pair have sparked such rumours with their performance, explaining: "You're playing a role so in the Argentine Tango, you've got to be passionate, you've got to be breathy, and those moments we saw with AJ and Kai… and yes if you fancy someone it's wonderful, but you have to make your viewers believe that you're in love with somebody."

