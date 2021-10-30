Strictly Come Dancing viewers have mixed reaction to 'bizarre' opening Halloween dance Did you tune in for Halloween week?

An opening dance with the likes of Voldemort, Pinocchio and Harley Quinn dancing together? It must be Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing! The opening performance saw the incredible professional dancers perform while wearing incredible costumes, but the choreography certainly received a mixed reception from fans.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the performance, one person wrote: "The opening number was odd & a bit all over the place," while another adding: " I’m baffled by the the opening number this week." A third person joked: "I love the annual game of 'is this a fever dream or the #Strictly Halloween week opening number?'"

Others adored the dance, with one writing: "Absolutely brilliant opening routine. Fabulous Choreography from @JasonGilkison & wonderful costumes & make up. You are all amazing." Another added: "LOVED the opening number!! Well done to costume and make-up for making the Pros look scary."

The Halloween show had some highs and lows, as Giovanni and Rose made history by being the first couple to receive a perfect score of 40 so early in the competition. Speaking of the performance, Anton said: "I've written a few things down here, and they all basically say perfect! Congratulations." Craig added: "What's the sign for, 'You smashed it' darling?'"

Motsi said: "Rose… I've seen a couple of dances, but this one will remain epic… the way you two dance together… this was out of this world… well done!" Shirley concluded: "You are absolutely brilliant, but one of the best parts of that whole Tango was how you kept your body close and your head to the right… wasn't she fabulous darling?!"

Giovanni was in tears following the amazing news, and gave Rose a long kiss on the forehead. Claudia joked: "He's also in tears which is problematic

