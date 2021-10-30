Gordon Ramsay reveals 'issue' with daughter Tilly's dance partner Nikita during Strictly appearance

Strictly Come Dancing saw Tilly Ramsay wow during her performance with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, and her dad did a video to congratulate them on their routine – but not without giving some advice to Nikita!

Chatting via video link, Gordon said: "Tilly, Nikita it's your dad, dance instructor extraordinaire. That performance was exceptional… you nailed it, absolutely perfect!

WATCH: Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin share secrets about their Strictly experience

"One little issue, Nikita, you and I have been talking for many months now, but you know Frankenstein always has his top button done up! Get rid of the six pack, come on man, really!" Nikita took it in good humour, jokily buttoning up his shirt while Tilly laughed.

Fans were loving his appearance, with one writing: "Nice to see Gordon Ramsey there supporting Tilly... Great dance Tilly." Another person added: "Gordon Ramsey must be the proudest Dad on the planet right now. #strictly." A third person joked: " I love how even Tilly cringed at Gordon's VT."

Gordon had some advice for Tilly and Nikita

Others were quick to point out that the video was pre-recorded, and so Gordon wouldn't have known how their performance went. One wrote: "So that recording of Gordon was pre-recorded? How does he know that Tilly nailed it when it's a 'live' show?" Another person wrote: "So Gordon Ramsay thought his daughter's dance was brilliant, yet it was daylight outside his window? Hmmmm."

Gordon has been hugely supportive of Tilly throughout her Strictly journey and spoke out after she defended herself following comments about her weight from radio presenter Steve Allen. He said: "It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this.’ She is 19 years of age for goodness' sake – bursting her [expletive] off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita."

