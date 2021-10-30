Strictly's Aljaž Škorjanec interrupts judge's comments to take blame for negative comments

Strictly Come Dancing pro Aljaž Škorjanec interrupted Craig Revel Horwood's critique to take responsibility for his negative comments on his performance with Sara Davies. During the judges' critiques following their Game of Thrones-themed couple's choice performance, Craig said: "There weren't many highlights were in it, you didn't go around the floor enough, it ws a bit snatchy and grabby."

Aljaz interrupted, saying: "I'm going to take full blame for it, because it was a Couple's Choice, so I'm going to take full blame for it."

However, Motsi Mabuse was supportive of the pair, saying: "I saw you dropping on the floor without fear, I think what you did was challenge yourself – this is what we want in this competition, you've grown… from this, you take on, you grow and you keep pushing."

Only their cha-cha-cha has scored lower

Anton du Beke added: "It wasn't your best, parts of it were good." The pair ended up receiving a score of 23, one of their lowest of the competition.

Prior to their performance, Sara revealed how much the dance meant to her, as she was showing her family a different side to her. Speaking about her relationship with her husband, she explained: "I was able to move back home, Simon had a stable job, he was the support that I needed… but the business got to a certain size and scale and I just couldn’t manage it on my own anymore.

"Simon came home one day and said, 'I've handed in my notice at work and I'm going to join you in the business.' I never dreamed of asking him to give up his career of I could live my dream… I just want to be an inspiration to my boys… this dance is full of passion and energy and as I do it, I'm going to be thinking of the family because without them, none of this would be possible."

