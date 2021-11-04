The Repair Shop's Will Kirk breaks down in tears after emotional moment in new episode The woodwork restorer couldn't hide his emotion

Will Kirk couldn't hide his emotion on Wednesday evening's episode of The Repair Shop after presenting a new and improved item to its owner. The woodwork restorer, who has become a fan-favourite on the BBC programme, was tasked with repairing a toy yacht for John, who was reduced to tears after seeing Will's incredible work.

MORE: Will Kirk shares update from The Repair Shop's new series - but fans have one concern

The toy boat had plenty of sentimental value with John explaining to the team in the barn that he used to play with the boat as a child with his younger brother, who sadly died from meningitis at the age of 14.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Repair Shop guest left in tears following incredible repair

"It's like seeing it for the first time," said John, as he thanked the restorer and his co-star Steve Fletcher. Will, who was visibly emotional, added: "It's an absolute pleasure, I know that your parents and your brother," before taking a moment to compose himself. John then added: "Thank you for bringing it back to life."

Fans watching at home were equally as moved during the episode. One person tweeted: "I was alright until Will started crying #therepairshop," as a second added: "How nice was that! Took that bloke back in time for a moment. Beautiful. #TheRepairShop."

MORE: Who is the voice behind The Repair Shop? Meet Bill Paterson here

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more

Will had to take a moment to compose himself

Elsewhere in the show, the team at The Repair Shop were tasked with repairing a midwifery bag that was used in the 1920s and 30s, before the NHS was around. Steve, meanwhile, joined forces with the Teddy Bear Ladies, Julie and Amanda, to spruce up a broken teddy bear which reminds owner Gerry of the mother she lost when she was younger.

The boat was a sentimental possession for John

Will has been keeping busy in recent weeks filming for another new programme that Repair Shop fans are sure to love. The TV star has teamed up with Antiques Road Trip presenter Christina Trevanion for the project, which will air next year.

The lifestyle show will see the two antique fans head up and down the country to discover some great pieces that are in need of a new lease of life. Will is set to be tasked with repairing the old antiques they come across, while Christina will be bringing her knowledge of auctioning to try and resell the new and improved items.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.