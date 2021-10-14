Will Kirk shares update from The Repair Shop's new series - but fans have one concern The BBC programme clearly has a global fanbase!

Will Kirk often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of The Repair Shop with his adoring fans, but one recent photo left some of his followers admitting their concern in the comments section.

Posing alongside his fellow Repair Shop stars Jay Blades and Kirsten Ramsay, Will wrote in the caption: "Wednesday - sunny morning, ice cream for lunch and The Repair Shop on BBC1 at 8pm... The perfect day."

However, Will's followers took the opportunity to ask the woodwork restorer when new episodes of the beloved BBC programme will be available to watch in America.

"When will the next season air in the US? I'm going through withdrawal!" said one fan, as another added: "Wish I could watch. Your show unfortunately doesn't air in the United States except for season three on Netflix," followed by sad-face emoji.

A number of others echoed the frustration, as a third follower commented: "I wish the new season was shown in the US!" while a fourth questioned: "When will the other seasons of repair shop come to the USA??"

There's no word yet on whether new episodes will be heading Stateside, but currently there are a few previous seasons on Netflix for fans to enjoy. We'll keep you posted!

Will shared this photo on Instagram

Meanwhile, Will has been keeping busy filming for another new show coming to the BBC, alongside Antiques Road Trip star Christina Trevanion.

The programme, which will air next year, will see the two antique fans head up and down the country to discover some great pieces that are in need of a new lease of life. Christina will no doubt bring her knowledge of antique auctioning, while Will is renowned for his handyman skills.

The Repair Shop star made the announcement of his new series on Instagram earlier this month. He wrote: "I'm delighted to share with you details of a new series I'm working on with the wonderful Christina Trevanion @christinatrevanion.

"Travelling the country finding treasures hidden in homes and unloved items being given a new lease of life. Coming to your screen next year."

