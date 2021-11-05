The Hating Game is the rom-com film we've been waiting for Ready for the ultimate rom-com?

The Hating Game is a bestselling novel from Sally Thorne, and tells the story of two co-workers who loathe each other – so much so that they are a constant source of nightmares for their company HR. The book was a smash hit with readers – and so it is unsurprising that fans have been delighted over the first-look trailer for the film adaptation!

MORE: 58 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

The upcoming rom-com is set to star Bridge of Spies actor Austin Stowell and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale as the warring pair, Josh and Lucy, as they go to war with one another over a job promotion, promising that if the other person gets the role, then they will quit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Hating Game trailer is here!

Speaking about the trailer, one person wrote: "The way I wanna go and read the book before the movie it’s out. This actually looks really good and enemies to lovers and romance office! All the tropes I love!!!"

MORE: Spencer review: Kristen's majestic Diana is an awards frontrunner

MORE: 6 new TV shows to watch this week: our top recommendations

Another added: "Yeeeessss! So excited for #TheHatingGame movie coming out. Can't wait to see a proper #romcom for the first time in years!" A third person wrote: "I'm freaking the frick out for #TheHatingGame trailer.... Looks good, not sure if it has the chemistry of the book, but dangnabbit I'm excited regardless!!! *sweats nervously*."

Will you be watching?

The author, Sally, also shared the trailer on Instagram, writing: "The @hatinggamemovie trailer is now live! Funny, sexy, sweet, and quirky, the movie captures the book so well and I can’t wait for you to see it."

The new film will be released in cinemas and streaming in the US on 10 December, and while the date in the UK is to be confirmed, it will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.