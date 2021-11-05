Ariana Grande shares emotional reaction to being cast as Glinda in Wicked We couldn't be happier, thank goodness!

Ariana Grande has shared her emotional reaction to finding out that she will be playing Glinda in the live-action remake of Wicked, and we are so happy for her! The popstar was told about the happy news via Zoom, and shared snaps of herself with her head in her hands as the director, Jon M Chu, told her the happy news.

Jon also shared screenshots of Ariana and Cynthia learning about their roles on Instagram, writing: "These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios, wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!"

Ariana also shared a stunning bouquet of pink flowers from Cynthia, with the card reading: "Pink goes good with green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you." Ariana also sent Cynthia flowers, with the card reading: "Honoured doesn't even begin to cover it, I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz, all my love, Ari."

Ariana was snapped after hearing the exciting news

Stars and fans alike were thrilled by the casting news, with Kerry Washington writing: "This is just amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Cannot wait." The original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, added: "Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love."

Cynthia will play Elphaba

The upcoming film is to start production in the UK in summer 2022, and follows the origin story of the Wicked West of the West and Glinda the Good from The Wizard of Oz. The musical has been a huge hit in the West End and Broadway alike, and recently celebrated it's 15-year anniversary in London.

