Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick in tears over loss of beloved pet

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has opened up about losing his beloved dog Kiera, who sadly died in September, while chatting to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show.

Kiera was hit by a van a year before she died and after operating on her, Noel was able to keep her alive up until two months ago when she tragically passed.

WATCH: The Supervet spoke to Lorraine Kelly about losing his beloved Kiera

The veterinary surgeon joined Lorraine on her show on Friday morning to promote his new children’s book, Vetman and his Bionic Animal Clan, when they got talking about his adored pet. He said: "Her little grave is outside my window at work, and I just left work this morning to come into the studio, and I say goodbye to her whenever I leave and I say hello to her multiple times a day. You know, the book is about unconditional love and I dedicated the book to her because she was, and with your Angus you’ll know, unconditional love."

He also talked about his deep connection with Kiera, saying: "It’s an ethereal thing, you can’t explain unless you’ve felt it. It’s one of those things that connect us in a sense of oneness where we feel we belong in the moment. She was my confidant and she was my best friend for 14 years…The thing about the love of an animal and why I dedicate my life to it and what this book is about is how it can bring us redemption…"

When asked about running the London Marathon in October this year to honour his beloved Kiera, Noel explained that he had sprained his ankle a week before the Marathon, and got emotional when opening up about a tender moment in the race when he was finally able to say goodbye to Kiera. He said: "So I run the marathon on a sprained ankle and I was in horrendous pain and a really interesting thing happened."

Kiera sadly passed away in September this year

"I ran it for her with a photograph of her in my pocket and a very interesting thing happened. When the physical pain met the emotional pain, then all of a sudden I was able to let her go, you know. I just let her go on mile 19 on the South Bank and it was beautiful."

The vet was devastated after losing his dog of 14 years in September. Posting to Twitter after her death, he wrote: “It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years, has passed away. She inspired everything I do for animals and her legacy will be eternal.I will pay full tribute to my little girl once we have had some time to grieve.”

