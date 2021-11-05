Outlander star Sam Heughan usually generates a big response when he shares updates on social media, and his recent post was no different. The actor, who is known and adored for playing heartthrob Jamie Fraser on the history drama series, could be seen in colder climates in his recent snap on Instagram, and his followers were eager to find out what he was up to.

The 41-year-old was wrapped in a puffy coat among the snow as he captioned the post: "Epic adventure to share with you all… but first, see you in Edinburgh and London for our LIVE Clanlands Almanac events! If I can find my way back."

Fans immediately flooded the comments section, eager to find out what venture Sam was taking part in. Many thought Sam had been putting in some training hours for his upcoming film, Everest. One person wrote: "Training for Everest, aye? Hope you've got a flask to help keep you warm. Stay safe!!" A second fan was on the same wave length, asking: "Oh is it something to do with Everest filming?"

Others thought it could be something to do with a new series of Men in Kilts with Graham McTavish. A third follower comment: "Oh am I smelling here some kind of 'Men in kilts in Alaska' a snow trip with Sam and Graham visiting ice bears."

Sam got his fans talking with this photo

Sam will soon be working on new film Everest, alongside some other big Hollywood names. According to Deadline, the film centres on the real-life story of George Mallory, who in 1921 was picked by the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquered mountain.

George Mallory will be played by Ewan, while Sam will be taking on the royal of his rival, the Australian George Finch, who also sets his sights on the challenge. Mark Strong is also set to appear in the cast.

Sam took to Instagram to express his excitement over his upcoming role, which he branded a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. He wrote in the caption: "What an adventure!! Once in a lifetime… Excited to finally be able to reveal this exceptional project with an incredible group of explorers and storytellers… Get ready to summmit."

