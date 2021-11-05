Greg Germann will return to Grey's Anatomy a year after leaving Dr Tom is back!

Greg Germann has confirmed he will be returning to Grey's Anatomy for a small stint in season 18.

The actor confirmed the news to fans writing: "So excited I can finally share that Tom’s headed to Minnesota next week! See you there #GreysAnatomy."

WATCH: Dr. Thomas "Tom" Koracick is back on Grey's Anatomy

The 63-year-old played Dr. Thomas "Tom" Koracick in season 14 and stayed for three years until he left in season 17 to join Jesse Williams' character Jackson in Boston.

But he will return to team up with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) who are in Minnesota working on a study.

In a clip released by ABC, it is revealed that Thomas makes his appearance as he interrupts Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) who is questioning whether they have a sufficient amount of "gel brains and how much do they cost?"

"Oh, there's plenty," Tom says, entering the room, "and think of it as a contribution for, you know, science."

Tom is back

"You made it," exclaims Meredith to which Tom replies: "Bad time?"

His return sees him follow in the footsteps of Kate Walsh and Scott Speedman who have both reprised their iconic roles this season.

Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd — who died in season 11 — even returned for a dream sequence as Meredith recovered from COVID.

Meredith is in Minnesota

"To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey's over the past few years has been such a privilege," Greg shared in 2020 after revealing he would be stepping back. "A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!"

"Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years. We will miss Greg terribly in the day-to-day," showrunner Krista Vernoff added at the time.

"But we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"

