Grey's Anatomy star lands major role in BBC adaptation of beloved novel

Grey's Anatomy actor Kevin McKidd is set to star in the BBC's upcoming adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's popular children's novel, The Primrose Railway Children.

The Scottish actor, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt in Shonda Rhimes' hit medical drama, will portray dad Rob Robinson in the family drama, alongside Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard) as his wife Sarah. The three children will be portrayed by newcomers Ava McCarthy, who plays Phoebe, Ida Brooke as Becks and Tylan Bailey as Perry.

© ABC/Nino Muñoz Kevin McKidd is best known for playing Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy

Penned by Tom Bidwell, the feature-length CBBC special follows Phoebe, her older sister Becks, older brother Perry and their mum who are living a comfortable life in Glasgow when they're suddenly uprooted from their lives and moved to the remote highlands of Scotland.

It's a story about "growing up, being displaced, and finding your way in a community that seems alien," and promises to become "essential family viewing".

Nina Toussaint-White stars as Sarah in the drama

Wilson's novel is based on Edith Nesbit's classic, The Railway Children, which was famously adapted for the screen in the 1970 film starring Dinah Sheridan and Jenny Agutter.

Filming for the 90-minute special begins this month in Glasgow and the Highlands in Scotland.

Ava McCarthy plays Phoebe

Kevin, whose other acting credits include Anna Karenina and Trainspotting, shared his excitement in a statement. "Reading Tom's brilliant script was a real joy, it captures the spirit and emotion of the original 'The Railway Children', a film that I loved as a child, so it was an easy decision to come back and film this in Scotland.

"I'm always so proud and happy to come home and work with the brilliant crews and talents that Scotland overflows with. I can't wait to step into the character of Rob and retell this reimagined British classic story alongside such an exciting cast. It will be a cinematic treat for the family."

Ida Brooke plays Becks

Tali Walters, Creative Director at BBC Studios Kids and Family productions, said: "BBC Studios Kids and Family productions has enjoyed a close and creative relationship with Jacqueline Wilson for many years and are thrilled to work with Tom Bidwell to bring another of her stories to the screen with such an exciting cast including Kevin and Nina, alongside tremendously exciting new youth talent.

Tylan Bailey plays Perry

"We are proud to be making this dramatic and ambitious production in Scotland with all it offers in terms of locations and talent, and very much looking forward to sharing it with families across the UK and around the world."