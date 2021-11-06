Has Strictly star Giovanni Pernice ever won the show? The dancer has competed on eight series of the show

Giovanni Pernice has been a fan-favourite on Strictly Come Dancing since he debuted back in 2014. The Italian dancer has gifted us over the years with some iconic choreography as he's lit up the dancefloor with celebs brave enough to pick up the challenge.

But despite being part of the show for eight years, has the star ever lifted the famed Glitterball Trophy with his celebrity partners?

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis move fans to tears with romantic dance

Read on to find out…

Has Giovanni Pernice won Strictly?

Despite having reached the final on three separate occasions, including on his first series, Giovanni has always just fallen short of lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

However, one thing the dancer has done is consistently top the leaderboard. Following his haunting tango with Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni stands as the only professional to have topped the leaderboard every single series – and he always tops it on Halloween Week!

Giovanni is the King of Halloween

He and Rose have consistently scored high throughout this series, and the pair are currently favourites to win, so perhaps it'll be eighth time lucky for Giovanni.

Who has Giovanni Pernice danced with?

Over the years, Giovanni has been paired with some A-list talent including Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote, who he reached the final back in 2014 before dating for a short time.

Giovanni has competed on the show for eight years

He's also danced with TV presenter Laura Whitmore, before making the final in successive years with Steps singer Faye Tozer and the lovely Debbie McGee.

The 31-year-old then danced with Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh, before he was paired with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis for this series.

Has Giovanni Pernice won competitions?

Although he has not managed to lift the Glitterball, Giovanni has still won plenty of competitions, including the Italian Open Latin and other Open competitions across Italy, San Marino and Spain.

And through Strictly, the Italian native has also become a world record holder because of the annual Strictly Pro Challenge.

As of 2016, he holds the Guinness World Record for the most Jive kicks and flicks and as of 2017 he also holds the record for most Charleston swivels.

