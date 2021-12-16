Strictly's Giovanni Pernice mocks Rose Ayling-Ellis on dinner date - watch The Stricty duo dined out on burgers and fries after rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis are rehearsing non-stop ahead of the much anticipated final on Saturday night. Yet while Giovanni has a tight rehearsal schedule in mind, his latest Instagram story proves Rose has other plans.

Taking to social media to share a hilarious exchange between himself and Rose following hours of rehearsals, the Strictly pro filmed his disbelief as his 27-year-old dance partner tucked into her takeaway burger and chips. Donning an oversized khaki puffer coat and tying her brunette hair into a messy bun, Rose wasted no time before devouring her burger - and let's be honest, we'd be the same!

"We have just finished rehearsals," Giovanni told the camera, before switching to view to Rose. "This is quite scary… I've never seen anybody want food like this," he continued, filming Rose as she rapidly tucked into her burger and fries.

"Slow down!" the Strictly star warned his dance partner in between bites, to which Rose replied: "Stop talking".

Giovanni filmed Rose as she tucked into a burger

"Stop talking?" Giovanni laughed back at the Eastenders actress in a sweet exchange.

It's not the first time the Strictly Come Dancing favourites have left fans in stitches over their playful relationship and comic behind-the-scenes snippets.

On Tuesday, Strictly fans were treated to a "bloopers" video that sparked a hilarious reaction, but many flooded the comments section to highlight how "cute" Rose and Giovanni are together.

In the clip, which is over three minutes long and features all the contestants, Rose and Giovanni appear several times. In one clip, the duo is in rehearsals practising their Paso Doble routine and whilst talking to the camera, Rose can be heard saying: "We are dancing the paso doughnuts," to which Giovanni hilariously says shouting back: "We are dancing the Paso Doble!"

The BBC shares a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the duo

As Rose bites into a doughnut, Giovanni can be seen cleaning a bit off her face with his hand and laughing whilst resting his head against hers.

The dancing duo has been dubbed amongst the favourites to win the competition after sailing through each week without ever facing the dreaded Strictly dance-off.

