It's a Sin star Omari Douglas tipped to replace Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor

Although there were plenty of rumours that Olly Alexander would be taking over from Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who, reportedly it is his It's a Sin co-star, Omari Douglas, who could be piloting the TARDIS next!

Omari, who played the fan favourite Roscoe Babatunde in the hit Channel 4 drama, is tipped to portray the 14th Doctor, with The Sun reporting that he would be the "perfect candidate".

Should the star land the role as the Doctor, he will be taking over the role as Russell T Davies returns as the showrunner. Since Russell also penned It's a Sin, we wouldn't be surprised if he wanted to work with the cast's alumni!

Jodie previously opened up about her decision to leave the show, telling Radio Times: "[Showrunner Chris Chibnall] and I always said we were going to do three series together, but then when you get to it, it’s a very different thing. Sometimes it was like… ‘Are we sticking to this decision?’ There’s part of me that could absolutely say, ‘No, let’s keep going! Let’s go back on it!’

We can see Omari take on the Doctor!

"But to give the fans the level that they deserve, there has to be some sacrifice. You have to know when you’ve done it. When it’s my last day of shooting, that will certainly feel as if a huge part of my life is over. But as far as being the Doctor, I get to drag it out for as long as they put the episodes on for."

The star is currently appearing in her final full series, Doctor Who: Flux, but will officially be leaving the show in 2022. Fans have been loving the new series, which has introduced John Bishop as the Doctor's newest companion, Dan.

Chatting about the role, he told the BBC: "If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip."

