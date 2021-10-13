Death in Paradise star tipped to be next Doctor Who – details

With Jodie Whittaker bowing out of the series in 2022, rumours have been rife for who will be taking over at the next Doctor in the hit show Doctor Who, with everyone from Years and Years Olly Alexander to It's a Sin star Lydia West reportedly in the running for the iconic gig. However, there is a certain star who bookies are feeling very confident about.

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has been given 12-1 odds to play the next Time Lord by William Hill – and we'd love to see him try his hand in the role!

Ben himself has spoken about potentially playing the role while on Steph's Packed Lunch. After Steph McGovern said she'd love to see him take on the part, and asked if Russell T. Davies had been in touch, Ben joked: "I would love that as well, he's changed his number for some reason! He has a restraining order, so it's made the casting process difficult."

He added that he had previously starred in the BBC sci-fi show, explaining: "I played the Sheriff of Nottingham in Doctor Who in a really really fun episode."

Jodie will play the Doctor for another series

Fans have been delighted over the recent news that It's a Sin creator Russell T. Davies would be returning as showrunner, with Head of BBC Drama Piers Wenger explaining: "I think bringing back Russell for Doctor Who was one of the least painful decisions I’ve ever had to make. How will he evolve that show? I mean, he is a man with a vision, for sure. But, you know, we are way off filming.

"We’ve got a new series starting at the end of the month, and a whole year of Jodie [Whittaker] to go yet. And lots of adventures ahead for her. And so I think it’s just a bit early to say what his vision will be, but it was a very exciting opportunity for the BBC to bring him back.”

