Elizabeth Hurley poses for rare picture with brother Michael at premiere of Christmas Netflix film

Elizabeth Hurley turned heads over the weekend as she attended the Caribbean premiere of her latest film, and she had the best companions with her – her son Damian Hurley and her brother Michael.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Hollywood star shared several pictures from the big event, which took place in Nevis, a small island in the Caribbean Sea, and her followers loved to see accompanied by "the best dates".

"Oh yeeees!! The Caribbean screening of Father Christmas is Back, starring me, @johncleeseofficial @mrkelseygrammer @quentyquestions @nathalieccox @aprilthebowlby @talulahrm which premieres @netflix worldwide today."

She added of her son and brother: "Thank you to my son @damianhurley1 and my divine brother for being my dates @msrmedia."

Elizabeth was accompanied by her younger brother Michael

For the premiere, Elizabeth looked gorgeous in a pink dress with purple printed flowers. The number featured gorgeous ruffle short sleeves and a plunging neckline. The 56-year-old complemented the look with her hair in waves and a gold clutch, matching sandals, a simple and elegant heart necklace and diamond hoop earrings.

Her son Damian looked chic in white trousers and a matching shirt and wore his hair down, whilst Michael, 52, looked casual in jeans and a blue shirt.

Fans loved the rare family pictures. "I can't wait to see it! PS: Best dates!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "Your son is genetic perfection."

Damian was also in Nevis, supporting his mother

A third remarked: "You have such good genes! Your brother is hot, your baby boy @Damianhurley is his double!"

Others had already watched her new festive film and praised her performance: "Such a great film! You were fantastic in the role of Joanna too. I watched it with my boyfriend and our dogs this morning. Wonderful."