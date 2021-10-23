Elizabeth Hurley showcases toned physique in eye-catching string bikini The star looked as amazing as ever

The summer sun may soon be a distant memory for many, but not for Elizabeth Hurley as she enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway – complete with bikinis, of course.

On Saturday, the star nearly broke social media as she shared a stunning shot of herself on the beach in a grey two-piece, linked together by chains. The star knelt in the sand with the sea beckoning behind her, as she moved her hair back with her hand. She made sure to accessorise for the trip, as she styled out a stunning pair of sunglasses alongside some gorgeous earrings.

"Oh yeeeeees… finally sun, sea and sun," she enthused in the caption, adding a string of heart emojis, and her fans were quick to respond.

"Absolutely breathtaking beauty," commented one, while a second added: "Such a gorgeous body on a beautiful lady."

A third said: "56 never looked better," while a fourth posted: "You look lovely in that bikini."

And as is always the case when the Bedazzled star shares a bikini most, many fans were left speechless and only commented with heart or flame emojis.

Elizabeth found some more sun

The model did not reveal where her idyllic holiday destination was, but with beaches like that we wish we were there!

Elizabeth always stuns her fans with her stunning Instagram shots, and earlier this month she wowed as she shared a series of pictures of herself, the first of which saw her lounging on a couch wearing a mini buttoned coat-dress and thigh-high boots.

She kept the boots for a second picture where she stood on a staircase, playfully posing in a curve-hugging little black dress.

The star is the queen of swimwear

The final shot featured her on a staircase once again, but she switched up the outfits by going all white in a large trench and a white mini-dress with cut-outs.

The photographs were from a shoot she did with The Sunday Times Style as their latest cover star, and we have to say, she completely fit the bill.

Fans couldn't help but show their adoration for Elizabeth in the latest pictures, as one commented: "Absolutely stunning," and another wrote: "You look awesome."

A third simply added: "Goddess," with one saying: "You look SOOO GOOD," and several just using flame emojis.

