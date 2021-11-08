Will Kirk teases exciting update on new show – and fans will be thrilled The Repair Shop star has been busy in recent weeks!

Will Kirk has become a familiar face on BBC's The Repair Shop and thanks to his growing popularity, the TV star has begun to branch out into other exciting ventures. The woodwork restorer has been filming a brand new show alongside auctioneer Christina Trevanion and has now given an exciting update on when fans can expect to see the programme.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the craftsman shared a photo of himself and his co-star on board a canal boat as he wrote in the caption: "Another great day filming The Traveling Auctioneer. We got to visit Stoke-on-Trent and film at Middleport Pottery.

"Sadly there wasn't enough time to jump on the wheel. Looking forward to another week of traveling around the country. Where would you like to see us next?" After a number of Will's followers asked when the show would be airing on TV, the presenter responded: "Hopefully next summer."

Will's post certainly got fans excited about watching the series, which will see him and Antiques Road Trip star Christina Trevanion travel up and down the country looking for precious items in need of a spruce up before they are sold or auctioned.

Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion are filming their new show

One said in a comment: "Wonderful pictures!" as another wrote: "This looks so good! Really looking forward to this when it airs. Stay warm, I don't envy you filming in November. Will, you've gone from a cold barn to a barge - nippy! Lots of tea and hot chocolate."

The Repair Shop star announced the new programme on Instagram last month. He wrote: "I'm delighted to share with you details of a new series I'm working on with the wonderful Christina Trevanion @christinatrevanion.

"Travelling the country finding treasures hidden in homes and unloved items being given a new lease of life. Coming to your screen next year."

