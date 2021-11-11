Downton Abbey viewers notice major character missing from film trailer

Fans have shared their concern with Downton Abbey: A New Era after a fan favourite cast member was noticeably absent from the trailer footage. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, appears to be missing even during some of the major events of the trailer, including a wedding.

One person wrote: "They had to persuade Matthew Goode to join #DowntonAbbey and that should have been a hint he wasn’t interested. We’re guessing he’ll have as small a role in the upcoming movie as he did the last one. Here he appears to be missing his business partner’s wedding."

Downton Abbey 2 teaser trailer

However, Matthew is included in the cast list for the sequel, so he should be appearing at some point, watch this space! He previously opened up about only having a very small role in the first Downton film back on This Morning in 2018, saying: "Can’t speak about it. I can’t give any plot away. I’m in it. No comment, no comment. Not a huge amount, I’ll tell you that much.

"It’s a very brilliant new story, the cast has got bigger, I won’t tell you who’s in it. But there’s a lot of great new faces. I don’t think [fans will be disappointed]. How can you be disappointed if it’s back?"

Fans were thrilled with the new trailer, with one writing: " Whatever the story, it will be a pleasure to see the film and all the wonderful characters back again. Looking forward to it." Another added: "I am so excited! Huge Downton Abbey Fan. So many questions were left at the end. I can’t wait to see what will become of Lady Grantham."

