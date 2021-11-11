7 must-watch dramas coming to ITV this winter We can't wait to tune into these shows!

We don't know about you, but we love an ITV drama, and the new line-up looks like one of the network's best yet! From gritty crime dramas to domestic dramas showcasing the best of British talent, here are our top picks coming out on the network over the next few months...

Grace

Did you love the first film in 2021? Get ready for more of John Simm as Detective Superintendent Grace, a hard-working police officer haunted by the disappearance of his wife. The synopsis reads: "In the first of the new films, Not Dead Enough, Grace and Branson investigate the murder of wealthy socialite and patron of local charities, Katya Bishop, wife of a prominent Brighton entrepreneur, played by Arthur Darvill, who becomes the main suspect in the investigation.

"The Bishops seem to have led a charmed life, until Grace digs deeper behind the respectable facade and discovers all is not what it seems. Doing so, however, places him unknowingly in grave danger. In Dead Man’s Footsteps, Grace leads the inquiry into the discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains in an old storm drain, believed to be the wife of a failed Brighton conman, who died several years prior in a plane crash.

Are you looking forward to more episodes?

"When, in Dead Tomorrow, a body is dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel, it initially appears a burial at sea gone wrong, but a strange incision on the victim soon points to something very sinister. When two more bodies are found, news spreads like wildfire through Sussex, and Grace begins to unearth that this is part of an altogether more chilling design, one which forces him to confront the question of just how far anyone would go to save the ones they love."

Trigger Point

Our favourite Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is putting on her bulletproof vest once again for Trigger Point, where she will play Lana Washington, an experienced bomb disposal operative alongside Adrian Lester, who plays her colleague, Joel Nutkins.

The synopsis reads: "Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate."

Vicky plays a bomb disposal specialist

No Return

We love a Sheridan Smith drama! This four-part series follows a family whose lives are torn apart after a teenage boy is arrested after attending a party. The synopsis reads: "An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams."

This four-part series looks so good!

The Ipcress Files

The story follows Harry Palmer, a British army sergeant on the make in Berlin. Wholesaler, retailer, fixer, smuggler, Harry’s varied interests bring him into contact with everything and everyone – until the law catches up and it all comes crashing to a halt. The synopsis reads: "Harry finds himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, all his prospects abruptly torn away. But his impressive network and efficiency have not gone unnoticed, and a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal. To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy."

Will you be watching The Ipcress Files?

Our House

Starring Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton and Line of Duty star Martin Compston, the story follows an estranged husband and wife Fi and Bram Lawson. Fiona Lawson arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house.

Initially believing it's a huge mistake, events soon spiral beyond her control as she can’t reach her estranged husband, Bram. As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has disappeared. Compelled? So are we!

Starring Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston

The Bay

Season three welcomes new lead DS Townsend, who is immediately thrown in the deep end when a body is found in the Bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the murder, whilst at the same time proving herself to new colleagues in the MIU.

We can't wait to meet DS Townsend

McDonald and Dodds

We loved this sweet crime drama and can't wait for more episodes! The story follows detective duo McDonald and Dodds as they make an unlikely effective crime solving team. In the first film, Belvedere, a young woman is found dead sitting in a deckchair in broad daylight in one of Bath’s most beautiful and populated parks. Why did this woman die with a smile on her face?

We love this detective duo

