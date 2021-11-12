Rochelle Humes is one of Britain's most beloved TV stars – not just by fans, but by her colleagues and behind-the-scenes crew members.

Her fellow This Morning family member, Alison Hammond, shared an insight into just how kind Rochelle is and it sounds like we all need a Rochelle in our office!

"Rochelle is always there as a gentle, kind support" - Alison Hammond, Rochelle's This Morning co-star

"Christmas is coming. Let me mention how amazing Rochelle was last Christmas," Alison told HELLO! "She drove into This Morning as Mother Christmas and brought in bottles of champagne and gift sets for absolutely everyone behind the scenes on the show. She was just so generous! She even brought in her own trolley.

"Rochelle is always there as a gentle, kind support. I need to take her up on the offer to sleep over one of these nights! She's a really genuine kind woman. What you see is what you get."

The This Morning star is particularly dedicated to supporting children's charities. Alongside her husband Marvin Humes, she's presented BBC's Children in Need and one year even dressed up as Wonder Woman for the appeal.

During the first 2020 lockdown, she and Marvin raised over £20,000 for children's charity NSPCC, which fights to end child abuse in the UK. The couple recognised that with school closures, home isn't always a safe place for some children while school can act as a refuge.

The mother-of-three is also an ambassador for children's hospice Haven House.

